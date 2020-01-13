Fidelity European Values (LON:FEV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $265.00

Shares of Fidelity European Values plc (LON:FEV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 264.49 ($3.48), with a volume of 14509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262 ($3.45).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 251.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 250.04. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48.

Fidelity European Values Company Profile (LON:FEV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity European Values plc is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

