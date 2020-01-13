First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $16.83 on Friday. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.87.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $614,940.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,937 shares of company stock worth $1,356,902. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

