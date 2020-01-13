Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives “Sector Weight” Rating from KeyCorp

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reissued by research analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $71.15 target price on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 stock opened at $71.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 474.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 0.70. Five9 has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $71.43.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,273 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $960,572.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,559.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $422,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,464,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,570 shares of company stock valued at $16,495,953. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Five9 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Five9 by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.