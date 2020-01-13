FLC Capital Advisors Buys New Stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 34,525.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,953 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 719.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 630,497 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 14.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,640,000 after purchasing an additional 536,513 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $23,654,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 295.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 349,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 261,262 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,765,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $114.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.17, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.18. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $115.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.62.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

