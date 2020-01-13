FLC Capital Advisors Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $65.21 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.08.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

