FLC Capital Advisors Purchases 1,672 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 0.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 63,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 279,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after buying an additional 62,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.94 on Monday. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 108.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.