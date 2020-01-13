FLC Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $104.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.52 and a 200 day moving average of $101.49. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.30 and a 1 year high of $106.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

