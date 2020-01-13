FLC Capital Advisors Sells 1,007 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $145.06 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.