FLC Capital Advisors Sells 108 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Baidu were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price target on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $144.51 on Monday. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $186.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

