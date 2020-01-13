FLC Capital Advisors Sells 1,516 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $69.14 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.93. The company has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

