Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,644 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 9.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $21,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $60.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.