Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,406 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 153,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 714,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ opened at $61.84 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.2574 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

