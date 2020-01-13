FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($3.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.60). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter.

RAIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $3.50 price target on FreightCar America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FreightCar America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Parthenon LLC grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 21.7% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 143,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 24.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,713 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

