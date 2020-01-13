Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.19 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $99,651.00. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 704,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after buying an additional 41,914 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

