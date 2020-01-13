G4S (LON:GFS) Receives Hold Rating from HSBC

G4S (LON:GFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of G4S from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of G4S in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of G4S to a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. G4S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 228.75 ($3.01).

Shares of LON:GFS opened at GBX 204.80 ($2.69) on Monday. G4S has a 12 month low of GBX 165.75 ($2.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 211.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 198.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77.

About G4S

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

