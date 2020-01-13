GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GDS. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of GDS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GDS from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

GDS stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.24 and a beta of 3.00. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $149.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.94 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 93.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 1,316.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GDS by 19,014.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

