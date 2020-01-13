General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 24,698.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,631,000 after buying an additional 643,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after buying an additional 435,266 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $19,871,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

