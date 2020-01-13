Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Genesco from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

GCO opened at $47.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Genesco has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $704.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

