Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $218.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $185.00 to $218.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GPN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price objective on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.40.

NYSE:GPN opened at $190.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.33. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,077 shares of company stock worth $1,544,237. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $1,264,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 111,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

