GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $19.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPX. ValuEngine upgraded GP Strategies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GPX opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GP Strategies will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hoskins Philip 1,435,504 shares of GP Strategies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

