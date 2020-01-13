Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Short Interest Update

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 989,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $33.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $121.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 9,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,213,000 after buying an additional 1,030,601 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $36,193,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $7,546,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 846,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 156,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,477,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,934,000 after buying an additional 149,744 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

