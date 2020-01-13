GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.58 million, a P/E ratio of 731.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Robert Yau sold 7,766 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $62,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 329.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 1,277.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 746,933 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 36,408 shares during the period. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

