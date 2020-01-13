Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst alerts:

GBAB stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $25.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06.

About Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.