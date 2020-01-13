Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Downgraded by US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors cut shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPOR. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.22.

NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $404.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 24,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

