Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Rating Reiterated by Longbow Research

Longbow Research restated their hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOG. KeyCorp cut Harley-Davidson from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

In other news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $321,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,050.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,503. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,008,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,789,000 after acquiring an additional 159,144 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

