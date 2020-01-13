HashCoin One Day Volume Reaches $71.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $760,020.00 and approximately $71.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $478.89 or 0.05910723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035891 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00114731 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

