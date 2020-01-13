HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FOLD. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.96.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,694 shares in the company, valued at $7,764,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,216 shares of company stock worth $1,912,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 573,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 50,218 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 481,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,479,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

