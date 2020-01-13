HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NKTR. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.60. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $47.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $395,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $582,678.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,967.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,426 shares of company stock worth $1,995,962 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,057.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,343,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,326,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,512,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,684,000 after acquiring an additional 356,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,969,000 after acquiring an additional 749,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,146,000 after acquiring an additional 276,983 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,950,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.