Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,210,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 31,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE HL opened at $3.08 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00, a PEG ratio of 122.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.32.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hecla Mining by 32.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 750,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Hecla Mining by 90.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 14.6% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 96,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

