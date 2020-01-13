Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIK. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC restated a reduce rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,806.67 ($23.77).

Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 1,942.50 ($25.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,491.50 ($19.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,212 ($29.10). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,947.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,935.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

