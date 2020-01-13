Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,392,000 after purchasing an additional 478,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,034,615,000 after purchasing an additional 266,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $224.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.81. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $172.00 and a 12-month high of $239.31. The stock has a market cap of $245.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.