Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Sells $1,138,236.60 in Stock

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 80,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $1,138,236.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 132,270 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $1,876,911.30.

On Monday, January 6th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 103,798 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $1,476,007.56.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 91,272 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $1,301,538.72.

On Monday, December 23rd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 57,111 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $827,538.39.

On Friday, December 20th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,939,282.20.

On Friday, December 13th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $40,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 312.5% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 198.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth $174,000.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

