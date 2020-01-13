H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.79.

HR.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of HR.UN stock opened at C$20.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.10. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$23.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.39.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.