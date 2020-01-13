IBM (NYSE:IBM) Receives $154.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.80.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 target price on shares of IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of IBM by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 308,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of IBM by 931.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 113,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 102,935 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of IBM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 36,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $136.69 on Friday. IBM has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.32. The company has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The business had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

