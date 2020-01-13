Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Sells $32,800.00 in Stock

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $691.49 million, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICHR. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ichor to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

