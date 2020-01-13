Imperial Capital Trims Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Target Price to $45.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price objective reduced by Imperial Capital from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut Cinemark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 537.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cinemark by 20.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

