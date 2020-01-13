Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities currently has a $8.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities downgraded shares of Inseego to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inseego from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Inseego has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $605.12 million, a P/E ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Inseego during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Inseego by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 86,996 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 14.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 87.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

