Insider Buying: Vocus Group Ltd (ASX:VOC) Insider Purchases A$594,400.00 in Stock

Vocus Group Ltd (ASX:VOC) insider Kevin Russell acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.97 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of A$594,400.00 ($421,560.28).

ASX VOC opened at A$3.24 ($2.30) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$3.01 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88. Vocus Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$2.81 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of A$4.90 ($3.48).

Get Vocus Group alerts:

Vocus Group Company Profile

Vocus Group Limited provides integrated telecommunications services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers fiber optic cable network services under the VOCUS communications brand; business communication and technology solutions under the commander brand; IP voice solutions under the engine brand; and telecommunication and insurance products under the dodo brand.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.