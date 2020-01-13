Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CFO Sells $148,950.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CFO Daphne Quimi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $148,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,002.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 573,235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 50,218 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 481,964 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

