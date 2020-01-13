Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) General Counsel Sells $461,000.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,279.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $25.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $878.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

