Insider Selling: Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells $550,100.00 in Stock

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $550,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,021.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morgan Karole Prager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $523,500.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $523,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of Blackline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $227,150.00.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $55.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. Blackline Inc has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackline by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after buying an additional 416,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Blackline by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blackline by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,949,000 after buying an additional 349,712 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Blackline by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 881,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,147,000 after buying an additional 254,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackline during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,526,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

