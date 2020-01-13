Insider Selling: Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells $150,140.00 in Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $150,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 479,852 shares in the company, valued at $36,022,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $74.83 on Monday. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $77.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Docusign during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Docusign during the third quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Docusign by 229.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 719.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Docusign by 77.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

