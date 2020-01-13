Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells $1,187,824.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 26,996 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,187,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,935,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Mark Evan Jones sold 27,170 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $1,109,351.10.

On Thursday, December 12th, Mark Evan Jones sold 400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Mark Evan Jones sold 8,816 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $353,786.08.

On Thursday, December 5th, Mark Evan Jones sold 15,741 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $632,158.56.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Mark Evan Jones sold 5,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $221,485.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Mark Evan Jones sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $44.44 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $673.34 million, a PE ratio of 222.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,348,000 after buying an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after buying an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 384,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 276,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 219,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

