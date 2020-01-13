Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sells $1,095,973.20 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,095,973.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,204,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,515,135.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Sharon Mates sold 45,598 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,380,707.44.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $567,161.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $25.90 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 114.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 59.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

