Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $421,960.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $421,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,114,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $5.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 320,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 132,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 374,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.6% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 242,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 69,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCSL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.