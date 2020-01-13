Insider Selling: Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Insider Sells $47,520.00 in Stock

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $47,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keefer Mcgovern Lehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 100 shares of Quintana Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $300.00.

Shares of QES stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. Quintana Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $114.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. Quintana Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quintana Energy Services Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quintana Energy Services from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.05.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

