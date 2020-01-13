Insider Selling: Senvest Capital Inc (TSE:SEC) Senior Officer Sells C$53,010.00 in Stock

Senvest Capital Inc (TSE:SEC) Senior Officer George Malikotsis sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.70, for a total value of C$53,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,651,720.

George Malikotsis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, George Malikotsis sold 100 shares of Senvest Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.51, for a total value of C$18,151.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, George Malikotsis sold 100 shares of Senvest Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.51, for a total value of C$16,651.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$169.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$171.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $469.67 million and a PE ratio of -3.66. Senvest Capital Inc has a 1-year low of C$156.01 and a 1-year high of C$201.87.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$7.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.87 million for the quarter.

Senvest Capital Company Profile

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. The company invests in derivative financial instruments consisting primarily of warrants and options to purchase or sell equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts; and private entities whose shares/units do not trade in an active market.

