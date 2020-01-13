Insider Selling: Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $179,120.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $179,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $160,960.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $142,640.00.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $44.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.76. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 214.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,028,000 after acquiring an additional 616,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,115,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,190,000 after acquiring an additional 229,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,057,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,072,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

