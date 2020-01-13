Insider Selling: Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) CFO Sells $844,136.64 in Stock

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at $630,502.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

STAG opened at $31.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,582,000 after buying an additional 63,572 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 87,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

