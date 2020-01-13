Insider Selling: Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Director Sells $939,600.00 in Stock

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE STAG opened at $31.72 on Monday. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,582,000 after purchasing an additional 63,572 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 87,926 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

